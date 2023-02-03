Date Night idea: Harbison Theatre presents “Build a Man”

Radio personality and Playwright Miss Monique tells Tyler Ryan about her new play

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – iHeart Radio personality and Playwright Miss Monique joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about her new play, “Build A Man,” being performed at the Harbison Theatre on Saturday, February 3.

The play revolves around three friends who help a person, who they think is homeless, and in the process, use him as a plus one for their various events. Of course, according to Miss Monique, there is love, drama, sexual tension, and lots more.

You can find ticket info HERE.