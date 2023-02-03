Lexington Police investigating email threat at Meadow Glen Middle school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is at Meadow Glen Middle school investigating a email threat.

For precaution, Meadow Glen Elementary school and Northside Christian Academy school have been placed on secure.

Officers are on all Lexington One campuses. Authorities say all students and faculty are safe inside the school.

The entrances to the campus have been closed and officers are currently directing parents and guardians to the Northside Christian Academy Athletic Fields parking lot on Ginny Lane.

No students or faculty can leave or access the campus during this time, say officials.