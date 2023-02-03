Update: Lexington Police identify suspect in alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says one of the suspects who allegedly shoplifted from Ulta Beauty has been identified. The duo took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15.
The woman in the light-colored clothing has been identified say Police.
The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials.
If you have any information about the woman in the red NY cap and black clothing, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.