RCSD: Five charged in killing of inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced five inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been charged with killing fellow inmate Antonius Randolph, 29. Authorities say James Oxendine, Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal and Devin Rowe have each been charged with murder and conspiracy. Harrison and Oxendine were already being held in jail on murder charges.

On Jan. 27 at around 3 p.m. deputies were notified that an inmate was deceased inside a cell at the detention center.

Randolph, who had been previously arrested and charged in a string of sexual assault and robbery cases in Columbia, was discovered on the floor with blood around his body.

The five inmates entered the victim’s cell and beat him at approximately 8 p.m. on the 26th.