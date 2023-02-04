Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires

(Source: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires.

According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.

Later at around 10:45 a.m. a vacant building on the Bull Street Property in Columbia caught fire. Columbia Fire says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is also being investigated.