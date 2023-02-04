CPD searches for duo wanted in connection to attempted murder

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help locating and identifying two people they say are wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder.

Columbia Police say the duo, captured in these surveillance images were with each other at the Baymont Inn & Suites along Zimalcrest Drive in the Northeast part of the city January 23, 2023. Police say while the man and woman were there, the man is accused of shooting into one of the rooms at the hotel while someone was inside.

CPD says no injuries were reported. If you have information that can help police you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC, or you can submit an anonymous tip by clicking on the link here for CrimeSC.com