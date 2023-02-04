Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy

(Source: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department)

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes.

The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg.

Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of criminal conspiracy, according to investigators. Investigators say the charges stem from two separate incidents that recently occurred at the En Market on Columbia Road in St. Matthews.

According to the Sheriff Thomas Summers, Butler was quickly developed as a suspect thanks to good old fashioned determination and police work on the part of investigators and the community working together. Orangeburg Public Safety assisted in executing a search warrant on which led to the arrest. Butler’s bond is set at $350,000.