Drink Small’s 90th birthday concert and celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A celebratory concert was held in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum.

The event was hosted by the Colajazz Foundation and organizers say the concert kicks off Black History Month at the state museum. The museum also dedicating the day as Drink Small day to honor drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.

Small is known as the Blues Doctor and was born in Bishopville, S.C. and he toured with the Staples Singers and Sam Cooke. In 2015, he was named a national endowment for the arts heritage fellow.

The event featured performances by Drink Small and Fellow Blues Legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ blues.