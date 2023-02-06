Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street.

The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.

Contact Crimestoppers or Detective McWilliams with any information at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.