Lexington Sheriff’s charge teen accused of H.S. threats

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of school threats made here in the Midlands.

Authorities say the a 15 year old Spring Valley High School student has now been charged in connection to threats made to the River Bluff High School, as well as the Lexington Technology Center.

According to authorities, the teenager was contacting the school electronically claiming there had been a bomb placed at the two schools on separate occasions.

Officials say the teenage who is not being identified because he is under the age of 18 and still considered a minor faces several charges. Lexington deputies say the student is charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, two counts of providing false information, and two counts of disturbing schools.

“The response to last week’s threats on the part of school administrators and law enforcement represents across-the-board coordination and the system working,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Thanks to the Lexington Police Department, the University of South Carolina Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department working with us at LCSD, everyone stayed safe and each campus was secure as we did our work and conducted our investigation.”

The teen remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Monday night for charges stemming from his alleged threat made to the River Bluff High School . The 15 year old will appear in Lexington Family Court to stand before a judge concerning threats the student is accused of making to the Lexington Technology Center.

