White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today.
Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked.
