Major recall on ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, snacks and more due to listeria concerns

ABC NEWS—More than 400 types of ready-to-eat food products sold under multiple brand labels have been recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC announced the recall in a press release posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Friday. The impacted products include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other items sold in nine states and the District of Columbia from Jan. 24 through 30 “in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers,” according to the company.

The Baltimore-based food manufacturer said that no illnesses have been reported, as of time of publication.

Fresh Ideation Food Group initiated the recall after “environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in its recall announcement.

The affected products were sold under 13 different brand labels.

Click here for the full listing and product information from the FDA.