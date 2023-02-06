President Biden to deliver State of the Union Address tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union Address tomorrow.

Biden is set to make the address before congress at the U.S. capitol. during the speech he’s expected to tout job growth, green energy, infrastructure and other accomplishments he’s made since taking his oath of office.

The speech comes as Biden faces heightened scrutiny over the handling of classified documents that were found recently at his home in Delaware and office in Washington D.C.

This year’s State of the Union will take place with republicans newly in control of the house—a position of power the party is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at Biden’s administration.