Registration open for spring break, summer camps at State Museum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC State Museum is welcoming campers back to it’s building this upcoming spring and summer break. The camps are for children ages 6 to 11 years old.

The new lineup features camps with different topics of learning and exploration.

These include hands-on activities for children featuring a variety of subjects, including art, astronomy, and robotics.

Registration is now open online at scmuseum.org.

Spring Break Camps

Spring Break Camps will run from Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14. Campers can sign up for individual days or the whole week. Each day of spring break camps will focus on a different subject matter— science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Every day of camp features morning social time with other campers, museum exploration, hands-on and interactive activities and time set aside for snacks and lunch. Campers will be divided into groups by ages 6 – 8 and 9-11.

Monday, April 10: Spring Starshine

This camp is focused on learning about the star responsible for the warmth we enjoy here on Earth – the Sun. Campers will create a scientifically motivated solar wreath that models some of the main features and components of the Sun.

Tuesday, April 11: Argh You Ready For Pirate Day?!

This pirate-themed day will engage campers in learning how pirates impacted coastal South Carolina. They will make pirate hats and crew flags and take part in a human-sized game of Battleship.

Wednesday, April 12: We’re Going to Need a Bigger Bot

Campers will learn the basics of coding in this robotic-themed camp. Activities include programming robots such as the Ozobot Evo and Sphero Bolt to maneuver through an obstacle course built by the campers themselves.

Thursday, April 13: Conversations about Conservation

During this conservation-themed day, campers will explore how humans impact the ocean ecosystem, learn about UV rays, discover the importance of sunscreen and more through hands-on activities.

Friday, April 14: Deep Diving Art

This camp combines art and conservation with activities that explore coral reefs and what we can do to keep them safe. Campers will also create art installations of their own in a miniature marine diorama.

Summer Camps

Summer camps will run from June until August. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of different week-long camps while exploring the museum, experiencing 4D and planetarium shows, and engaging in problem-based educational activities and STEAM projects throughout the day. Whether it’s exploring space in the planetarium and observatory, engineering their own robotic designs or even digging into South Carolina’s pirate past, there’s something for every camper to enjoy. Summer Camps are separated by ages, 6-8 and 9-11.

6-8 Year-Old Camps

Cosmic Kids (June 5-9 or July 17-21), Invention Convention (June 12-16 or July 24-28), Little Bots (June 19-23 or July 31 – Aug. 4), I’m All Booked Up! (June 26-30 or August 7-11) and Can YOU Believe it? (July 10-14)

9-11 Year-Old Camps

Creative Survivors (June 5-9 or July 17-21), To the Planetarium…and Beyond (June 12-16 or July 24-28), Pirates of the Carolinas (June 19-23 or July 31 – Aug. 4), All Powered Up (June 26-30 or Aug. 7-11) and Game On! (July 10-14)

For questions contact the group visits office at 803.898.4999 or email camps@scmuseum.org.