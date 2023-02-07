Alleged accomplice to armed robbery, assault wanted by authorities

Isaiah Grooms Courtesy of Columbia Police

Rodney Friday Courtesy of Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police announced the arrest of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault suspect Rodney Friday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Grooms, is still wanted by authorities.



Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint on Jan. 20. He repeatedly hit the victim and restricted them from leaving 511 Alcott Drive, say Police.

Grooms should be considered armed and dangerous says officers.

Contact Crimestoppers if you know where Grooms’ may be located.

