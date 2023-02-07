Cracker Barrel offers Valentine’s Day giveaway

Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel.

The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Day giveaway this year.

Five lucky couples have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Here’s the catch: to have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location.

Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between Feb. 10-16.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts