Cracker Barrel offers Valentine’s Day giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel.

The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Day giveaway this year.

Five lucky couples have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Here’s the catch: to have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location.

Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between Feb. 10-16.