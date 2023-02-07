Fairfield authorities investigating double murder

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area.

Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.

In a press release Sheriff Montgomery stated, ““First, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy. As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time. We ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.”

