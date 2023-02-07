Gov. McMaster nominates Maj. Gen. Todd McCaffrey to be next Secretary of S.C. Dept. of Veteran Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor Henry McMaster nominated Major General (Retired) Todd B. McCaffrey to serve as the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will succeed Secretary William Grimsely.

McCaffery is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds master’s degrees in economics from the Colorado School of Mines and in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years including as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command.

McCaffery is a three-time recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal and has been awarded the Bronze Star multiple times for meritorious service in combat.

In a press release Governor McMaster says, “South Carolina is home to more military retirees than almost any other state in the country, making it vital that we invest, care for, and assist our veterans and their families in every way possible. With over 34 years of military service Maj. Gen. McCaffrey is a proven leader and he is the right person to add to the already great work being done at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.”

McCaffrey joined the University of South Carolina as the Senior Director of Strategic Partnership for Government and Military Programs after his military retirement.

While serving in that role, he assisted the university to integrate and expand its portfolio of defense and other national security-related efforts.

He and his wife reside in Columbia, South Carolina, and have three adult children.