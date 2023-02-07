UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from the building as a precaution after their fire drill procedures.

Airport will have a modified meal schedule so all students can receive lunch, say officials.

School officials say instruction will resume for the rest of the afternoon and there will be a normal school day dismissal time.

Students who attend classes at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, whose bus departure was delayed due to the incident, are also returning to campus.

