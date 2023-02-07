Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently.

Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses.

The scammers are using online money transfer apps for the transaction, a mode of payment that is not used by the Sheriff’s Office.