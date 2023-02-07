Pallidus relocating corporate headquarters to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Pallidus, a silicon carbide wafer semiconductor manufacturer, is relocating its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. The company’s $443 million investment will create 405 new jobs.

The company specializes in producing silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductors for a lower cost. Their technology has been used in the green energy, transportation, and industrial power electronics markets.

Founded in 2015, Pallidus is working in the energy efficiency sectors including wind, solar and smart power transmission; and electric vehicles and mass transit.

Individuals interested in joining the Pallidus team can email resumes to the company.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023, say officials.

The facility will be relocating from New York to 1786 and 1800 Overview Drive in Rock Hill.