Powerball winning ticket sold in Washington

A single ticket matched all the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot of over $754 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A single ticket matched all the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot of over $754 million.

The ticket was sold in Washington state.

The winner can choose an annuitized prize or a lump sum of $407 million.

According to the game’s website, it’s the 5th largest prize in its history and is the first Powerball jackpot win this year.

The next Powerball drawing is schedule for Wednesday night. That jackpot is worth about $20 million.