SC lawmakers propose TikTok ban on government devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two South Carolina representatives are calling on the House to pass a bill banning TikTok on all government devices in response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

In a press conference at the State House this morning, representatives Heather Bauer and Bobby Cox claim TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app, is causing national security concerns and says the balloon that was shot down off South Carolina’s coast demonstrates that we must take the threat from China seriously.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate and the House are scheduled to hold separate classified briefings on the balloon.