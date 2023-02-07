Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6.

Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities say the incident occurred before 9 p.m. in Sumter County.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.