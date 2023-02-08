AAA: Increase in jobs may lead to higher gas prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— While gas prices have remained steady in the past week, experts are concerned that could change with recent job news.

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, which means the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% hitting a level not seen since 1969.

Experts from AAA say those great job numbers could mean a healthier global economy and lead to higher oil prices.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 8.14 million to 8.49 million barrels per day last week.