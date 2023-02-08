Applications open for ‘Ride of your Life Scholarship’ for High School Seniors

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO)- The S.C. State Fair is now accepting applications for the 26th annual Ride of your Life Scholarship program, which awards $300,000 in college scholarships to High School seniors across South Carolina every year.

This year, 50 students will be awarded with a total of $6,000, paid out in increments of $1,500 per year over four years. Students pursuing two-year degrees will be awarded $1,500 per year for two years.

S.C. State Fair General Manager, Nancy Smith, says over the years she’s seen how the scholarship funds have helped so many recipients further their education. “That’s one of the most rewarding things we’ve had the opportunity to be a part of. When people think of the fair, some people think the fair is here 12 days of the year, but we’re here all along. We’re a 501c3, and this is one of our missions that we really want everyone to know, that we are a self-supporting charitable organization and are dedicated to educating South Carolina’s youth.”

The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina University, college, or institution, and may cover tuition or other expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks. Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA and enroll in at least 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

Click here to apply. Students have until March 15th, 2023 to submit their applications.