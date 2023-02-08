Columbia Jewish Federation to raise emergency relief funds for Turkey and Syria

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Jewish Federation has partnered with Jewish Federations of North America to launch an earthquake relief fund to support recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The partnership comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria earlier this week. More than 12,000 people are dead as thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Ana Sazonov, Columbia Jewish Federation’s Executive Director, says “This is our obligation to fulfill the value of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world), and to be there for others in time of crises. We were there for the people of Ukraine; hurricanes in the golf, and now we are here for the people of Syria and Turkey”

Jewish Federations have a long history of responding to global crises and providing aid to individuals in need of food, shelter, medicine, and other forms of humanitarian aid.

Funds have supported hundreds of relief efforts in the aftermath of major disasters, from California wildfires to tsunamis in Asia, to hurricanes and flooding in the Gulf to tornadoes in the Midwest.

Visit https://form.jotform.com/230364099037962 to donate.