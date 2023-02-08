Murdaugh’s financial crimes testimonies continued today

This morning we are hearing continued testimony over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is joining us live now from the *Colleton County Courthouse.

*The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily adjourned today due to an alleged bomb threat.

