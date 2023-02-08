President Biden delivers second ‘State of the Union’ address

(ABC News) — President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday night in his second ‘State of the Union ‘address.

One major theme on his agenda is to court Republican lawmakers on working together instead of fighting.

It comes as negotiations are deadlocked in Congress on whether to raise the debt ceiling, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calling directly on him to limit spending.

Many experts see the address as an unofficial starting point to Biden’s expected campaign to seek a second term in office.

Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a response saying President Biden is “out of touch with reality” and that “Most Americans just want peace”