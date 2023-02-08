Thursday’s Meeting Street Artisan Market offers handmade Valentine’s gifts
The West Columbia Meeting Street Artisan Market is back for another amazing night of shopping on Feb.9 from 4—8 p.m.
The event will happen in the Interactive Art Park Pavilion on 425 Meeting Street.
Purchase a handmade, heartfelt gift this year, from local vendors ready to fulfill that wish:
22 Memory Lane LLC
Bee Lee Bags
Blu Jim Fine Art
Cindy’s Turn
craiggumbochurn
Creations by Murpho
E&S Leather Works
Emeralds Artistry Face Painting & More
Fired Up Custom Leather Works
Hilltop Handwoven
Kathren Česká Jewelry
Kristin Holzer Art
Q Borough Candle Bar
quipu.peru4
Reveca Camacho Designs
The Hope Chest
Travezia11
WalkerStix