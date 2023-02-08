Thursday’s Meeting Street Artisan Market offers handmade Valentine’s gifts

(Courtesy: City of West Columbia) 2019 Meeting Street Artisan Market

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Meeting Street Artisan Market is back for another amazing night of shopping on Feb.9 from 4—8 p.m.

The event will happen in the Interactive Art Park Pavilion on 425 Meeting Street.

Visit their Facebook Page for more information.

Purchase a handmade, heartfelt gift this year, from local vendors ready to fulfill that wish:

22 Memory Lane LLC

Bee Lee Bags

Blu Jim Fine Art

Cindy’s Turn

craiggumbochurn

Creations by Murpho

E&S Leather Works

Emeralds Artistry Face Painting & More

Fired Up Custom Leather Works

Hilltop Handwoven

Kathren Česká Jewelry

Kristin Holzer Art

Q Borough Candle Bar

quipu.peru4

Reveca Camacho Designs

The Hope Chest

Travezia11

WalkerStix