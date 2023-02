Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—One lucky person in Prosperity is a little richer!

A customer at the TJ Xpress in Prosperity, SC won $10,000 in last night’s Mega Millions drawing say lottery officials.

The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball.

The winning digitis were 9-15-46-55-57 and Megaball was 4.

More than 700 players in the state hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $10,000.