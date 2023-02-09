Celebrating Black History Month: Kitty-Black Perkins

Spartanburg, South Carolina native Kitty Black-Perkins is the designer of Black Barbie and was the Chief Designer of Fashions and Doll Concepts for Mattel’s Barbie line.

Through relentless hard work and talent, she has contributed to Barbie’s 300 million plus fashions.

Growing up, Black-Perkins was pushed to dream big by her loving parents and two art teachers at Carver High School.

After earning her associate degree in fashion design from Los Angeles Trade Technical College in 1971, the determined young woman began designing children’s clothing and sportswear that could be purchased at big retailers such as J.C. Penney, Sears, and Bloomingdale’s.

She also worked for several fashion houses in L.A. including Miss Melinda of California, Debbie Ross, A & O Couture, and others.

In the summer of 1976, opportunity came knocking when Black-Perkins responded to a newspaper ad for a clothes designer. That ad was placed by Mattel, the largest toy company in the world.

During her time at the company, Black-Perkins would go on to produce the First Black Barbie, the first African American doll from Mattel to have the name Barbie and not be a friend of Barbie but Barbie herself.