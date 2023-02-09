Lexington Co. accident shuts intersection down for hours

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Traffic is back to normal at this hour and traffic crews are currently working on fixing signal lights in Lexington

Traffic stalled from a collision that took place around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon and remained closed in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road well into late evening.

Officials say a driver hit and “destroyed” a signal box that was along Sunset Boulevard when Lexington County Deputies say the driver of the car failed to yield the right of way while making a turn. At last check, (10 p.m. Wednesday night) the lights were reported to have been repaired, but there has been no updated as to if or when the road would reopen.