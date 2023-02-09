Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month.

County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m.

Deputies say five inmates were charged for killing fellow inmate Antonius Randolph in his cell last month.

According to investigators, many of the cell doors were not locked.