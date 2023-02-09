Segra Park to host Clemson and College of Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Segra Park is set to host in-state rivals Clemson and College of Charleston as they face against each other in a baseball game on March 28 at 6 p.m. Gates for the event will open at 5 pm.

The Columbia Fireflies and the Clemson University Athletics Department and the College of Charleston Athletic Department announced they will host the game, the third Clemson vs College of Charleston game at the Park.

Officials say this will be a rubber match after Clemson defeated the College of Charleston 4-1 in 2019, and with the College of Charleston roaring back in a 7-5 victory in 2022.

Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public on March 1 at 10 a.m at FirefliesTickets.com.

Prices for tickets purchased before the day of the game will range from $5 to $24 with premium seating options also available.