Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Miller was arrested for the robberies after a SCHP Trooper noticed him walking near the area of the third incident.

The suspicious man matched the description of the suspect seen in the video recordings of the three incident, say authorities.

Investigators say Miller pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the employees and demanded money at the Rembert store on Camden highway. The suspect allegedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. That same night, he robbed two more stores and was later caught.

He was found carrying a weapon and cash, and was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

The location of the robberies:

Dollar General 8265 Camden Highway, Rembert, South Carolina

Dollar General 4285 Camden Highway, Dalzell, South Carolina

Dollar General 1370 Myrtle Beach Highway, Sumter, South Carolina

Miller was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing this morning.