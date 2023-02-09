Vehicle collision in Lee County leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fatal collision occurred this morning around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill Road and Gilbert Road in Lee County.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidewell with the SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Liberty Hill Road struck a ditch and a fence.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and the driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.