AG Wilson files brief in lawsuit against FDA over mailing abortion drugs

Today, Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a brief in a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over plans to mail abortion drugs.

The friend of the court brief was filed by Wilson and 21 other attorney generals in the Northern District of Texas in the case of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The brief argues that the Biden administration and the FDA’s attempt to make abortion-inducing drug mifepristone available through the mail violates both federal law and state laws.

In a press release, Attorney General Wilson says, “I’ve lost count of how many times the Biden administration has tried to overreach its authority but this is yet another example. Once again, we’re going to fight to protect life and the rule of law.”

Attorneys general from several states joined South Carolina Attorney General Wilson on this brief. Read the brief here.