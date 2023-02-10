DHEC: Drug overdose deaths in South Carolina continue alarming increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual *Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for the state today.

The report shows drug overdose deaths have increased again in the state over the past several years, say DHEC officials.

Data for the time period 2020-2021 shows that fatalities due to drug overdose in SC increased more than 25% from 1,734 to 2,168.

In 2012 there were only 573 drug overdose deaths in the state. Opioids continues to be the primary cause of overdose deaths.

Fentanyl was involved in more than two-thirds of all opioid-involved overdose deaths in the state in 2021.

Overdoses involving the drug increased more than 35% in South Carolina from 2020 to 2021.

DHEC officials say Naloxone can reverse the effects of overdose from prescription opioids (oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl, and others) and heroin.

The Food and Drug Administration approved medicine is available through pharmacies without a prescription. Medicaid and many insurance plans also cover the cost.

Some DHEC health departments and community distributors give naloxone for free and can be found here: justplainkillers.com/naloxone.

To check the availability of naloxone at a DHEC health department, find contact information for calling ahead at scdhec.gov.

Learn more at scdhec.gov/opioidepidemic or daodas.sc.gov/prevention.

*The data DHEC collects for the annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for SC is derived from death certificates registered with DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics and represents the deaths of individuals that occurred within the state, regardless of whether the individuals were South Carolina residents.