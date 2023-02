Shaw AFB to conduct nighttime flight training

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter residents can expect to see some busy night skies next week, Feb. 13-17.

Officials with Shaw Air Force Base say F-16 Flying Falcons will conduct nighttime flying training exercises next week.

The Flying Falcons are part of the 20th Fighter Wing.