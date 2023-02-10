Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing phone scam

Jessica Mejia,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an ongoing phone call scam.

A recorded message claiming to be from Verizon is referring to an account issue or authorized addition of a new device and directs listeners to press “2”.

The phone service carrier has been informed of this circulating message. The number currently being used is 803-217-5585.

Authorities urge individuals to notify Verizon of any suspicious calls and are reminding people to never give out any personal information.

Verify any requests you may receive by contacting the company directly through their publicly available contact information.

