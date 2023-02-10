Teacher claiming discrimination sues former employer

Jasper, SC (WOLO) — A South Carolina charter school is being accused of discriminating against a teacher who had already been working for the ‘Royal Live Oaks Academy ‘ for a decade.

According to Gregg Dixon, his Executive Director at the school decided not to rehire him. He says it’s not because of his performance. Instead, Dixon claims he was told he was a quote “angry black man” and that his race and sex were the basis for the move.

According to the schools website their amended rules in title 9 of their handbook says they do not discriminate against students or staff because of their – race religion – sex.