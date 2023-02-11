USC students get set for 20th ‘Cocky Super Ad Poll’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are more than likely tuning into to watch the 57th Super Bowl Sunday February 12, 2023 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, other are waiting for other highlights expected from the night.

Every year, around a hundred students and faculty meet in the University of South Carolina, School of Journalism and Mass Communications to have one of a kind watch party.

Each of the students in attendance will intently watch those all so popular Super Bowl commercials that air during half time. Viewers will have to pick a winner based on criteria like likeability, persuasiveness, and brand identity.

The results of their poll will be released after all of the votes have been tallied Wednesday and then the students will get the chance to invite the maker of the winning ad to come to the University of South Carolina campus to get their coveted ‘Cocky Award’.

If you happen to be USC alumni and friends of the college, you don’t have to be in the class to participate. You can also vote online after the Super Bowl ends. Those results will be used if the results from the Journalism, Mass Communications students votes end up in a tie.

If you’d like to share your idea of what you think of the ads airing during the Super Bowl 57 half time, USC students say they’d like you to join in the conversation by sharing your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #UofSCAdPoll. All of the fun kicks of at 6:30 Sunday night!