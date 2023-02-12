One person injured in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a Saturday night shooting in Sumter, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The Sumter Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call to the 200 block of Clement Road. Investigators say a 41-year-old resident said he was inside when he heard gunfire behind the home and was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Sumter Police Department.