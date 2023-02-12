Remembrance walk held for gun violence victim in Eastover

EASTOVER, S.C. (WOLO) – A walk of remembrance held in Eastover for a victim of gun violence.

Organizers of the event say 34-year-old Kwame Jones was killed and two other men were also shot in 2018 in Eastover.

This weekend family and friends paid tribute to Jones life and called for the end of gun violence. The group walked along Newton Road playing music and chanting ‘no justice, no peace’ and ‘put the guns down’.

“It has been five years since I lost my son. I’m not just doing this for my son but I’m doing it for every mother and father who has lost a son to gun violence. It’s got to stop – I think the representatives and the leaders here need to help and I’m asking for help,” says Ojetta Jones Freeman who is the mother of Kwame Jones.

Jones family says he left behind three children.