Irmo Police investigating hit-and-run

Irmo Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a hit-and-run in Irmo over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Piney Grove Road just off I-26.

According to investigators, multiple people were hurt in the collision and several suspects left the scene from one of the vehicles involved.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.

 

