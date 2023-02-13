Irmo Police investigating hit-and-run
Irmo Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a hit-and-run in Irmo over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Piney Grove Road just off I-26.
According to investigators, multiple people were hurt in the collision and several suspects left the scene from one of the vehicles involved.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.