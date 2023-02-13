Lexington Medical Center invites public to “therapy dog stress break” event

Lexington Medical Center is hosting a "therapy dog stress break" on Valentine's Day for the public and staff members to spend time with man's best friend as a way to help reduce stress and lower blood pressure.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Medical Center is hosting a “therapy dog stress break” on Valentine’s Day for the public and staff members to spend time with man’s best friend as a way to help reduce stress and lower blood pressure.

The free event will take place inside the Center’s North Tower Atrium on Feb. 14 from 2—4 p.m. The participating dogs are certified therapy dogs.

Clinicians will be available to answer questions about how to manage stress and discuss relaxing activities to help our health.

Visitors can receive a free blood pressure screening during the event.

According to the American Heart Association, pet ownership may help reduce a person’s risk for cardiovascular disease:

Studies have found that pet owners have lower blood pressure and resting heart rates than people who do not have a pet, even when they had a similar body mass index (BMI) and socioeconomic profile.

Research shows dog owners are more likely to be physically active than non-dog owners — tending to walk longer and more often.

A study found that younger children whose families owned a dog were less likely to be overweight or obese compared with children in families without a dog.

Additional research has found that pets lower stress and help heart patients live longer.