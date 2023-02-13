Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington men on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington men on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Authorities say 42 year-old Timothy Jacob Sullivan and 88 year-old Billy Bruce Price distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Sullivan was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Price was arrested on Feb. 9 and is charged with the same charges.

Investigators were led to both suspects after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).