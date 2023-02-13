Midlands non-profit raising money for Turkey, Syria

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 33,000 people are now dead after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Millions of survivors are now homeless with a scarce food supply and are forced to find refuge in tents and makeshift shelters amid the rubble in sub freezing temperatures.

Here in the Midlands, The Columbia Jewish Federation is helping with relief efforts, along with the national group Jewish Federations of North American.

The non-profit has started an earthquake relief fund to provide aid overseas.

We spoke with Columbia Jewish Federations’ Executive Director about their mission to help.