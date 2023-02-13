U.S. debt ceiling to possibly increase

Lawmakers are now in high-stake talks about raising the country's debt ceiling.

The U.S. hit it’s multi-trillion dollar debt limit in January.

That forced the treasury to take so-called “extraordinary measures” like selling investments and put-off others.

On Sunday, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said democrats agree that the debt ceiling bill should pass, clean without amendments.

He added that democrats would not bow to republican demands for spending cuts that are tied to a debt limit increase.